India home in on big win after setting Bangladesh huge target

India set Bangladesh a mammoth victory target of 515 and then reduced them to 158-4 to close in on a comprehensive victory on day three of the opening test between the neighbouring countries on Saturday.

Bangladesh began well but some smart catching by the Indians and three wickets for home hero Ravichandran Ashwin rattled the tourists.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (five) were in the middle when bad light forced early stumps with Bangladesh still needing a hefty 357 runs to win.

Earlier, Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 119 and Rishabh Pant (109) smashed a hundred in his comeback test before India declared their second innings on 287-4.

The hosts were already in the ascendancy since routing Bangladesh for 149 in their first innings and claiming a lead of 227 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.