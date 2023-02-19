India inch closer to World Test Championship Final berth

By virtue of winning the first couple of Tests in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by handsome margins, India have inched closer to clinching a slot in the World Test Championship Final.

Rohit Sharma and Co have two more Tests remaining in the four-match series, and should they win either Test, they will qualify to take on Australia, in all probability, in the Final from June 7 at The Oval.

For all practical purposes though, the six-wicket hammering of the Aussies ensured an easier passage to the final as they took their points percentage to 64.06, closing in on Australia who top the table with a points percentage of 66.67.

The only way India will not make the cut is if they lose the upcoming matches and if Sri Lanka defeat hosts New Zealand 2-0.

Also, should Sri Lanka, who are on 53.33 points percentage, defeat the Kiwis, and India win the series 4-0, Dimuth Karunaratne’s men stand a chance of making it an India-Sri Lanka final.

South Africa, who were in contention until earlier today, are out of the race as they will not be able to reach the percentage points required to shove Australia or India out.

India take on Australia in Indore (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13), while Sri Lanka face New Zealand in Christchurch (March 9-13) and in Wellington (March 17-21).

New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the WTC Final with India losing by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.