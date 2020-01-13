India is a very tough place for touring teams: Turner

Ashton Turner’s three One-Day Internationals have come against India, and some of the best moments of his nascent career are also from India. In Australia’s inspiring 3-2 series win last year in India, Turner, one among the many inexperienced players in the squad, essayed a small but crucial role.

The visitors, competing to stay alive in the series, had a mammoth task of chasing 359 in the fourth ODI in Mohali in March last. It was Turner’s outstanding 43-ball 84 which took the Kangaroos past the finish line with 13 balls to spare. “To contribute to winning on that night in Mohali felt great. I have fond memories,” Turner told reporters here during a pre-match press conference of the first ODI on Monday.

“I had a really enjoyable trip last time. We love touring here. I had personal success and the team tasted success as well. Historically, it has been really tough for touring teams here. In that series, we were chasing our tails a bit. Playing a role in getting my team back in the series gave me the belief that my ability is good enough against the best in the world,” Turner said.

Turner said talking to Australian batting mainstays Steve Smith and David Warner has had a huge impact on him. “I spent so much time watching Steve bat in the ‘nets’ and following him around the hotel and picking his brains about how he plays, particularly in India. It’s the same with Dave (Warner)," he said.

"He’s had so much success all around the world but particularly here in India and in the IPL. He thinks about the game really well and it’s no fluke. He’s got really good plans. As a young player, coming into the team with little international experience, I would be crazy not to be picking their brains and trying to learn from them,” he offered.