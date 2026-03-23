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India is anchor market of world cricket, but ship is sailing far beyond now, says ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta

The ICC top official also applauded the 'fearless' performance of Associate countries during the recent T20 World Cup, describing their growth as the "signal of a maturing" global sport.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 07:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketICCInternational Cricket Council

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