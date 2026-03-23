<p>Cricket is becoming undoubtedly globalised even as as India remains the anchor market' said International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Sanjog Gupta.</p><p>The ICC top official also applauded the 'fearless' performance of Associate countries during the recent T20 World Cup, describing their growth as the "signal of a maturing" global sport.</p><p>India won the tournament, that featured 20 teams and was dotted with some gutsy show by lesser-fancied sides like tournament debutant Italy, USA, Nepal and Zimbabwe.</p>.India defends title, wins big! See how much each team earned at T20 World Cup 2026.<p>"India is indeed the anchor market of world cricket. Its enormous fan base, financial strength, and time-tested affinity for the sport provide a platform that benefits the entire ecosystem. What is incontrovertibly evident at ICC events, however, is that the ship is sailing far beyond any single location," he wrote in a column for 'WPP Media Sporting Nation XIII Edition'.</p><p>"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw spirited performances from Associate Nations...Countries such as Nepal, Italy and the USA captured global attention by playing fearless cricket.</p><p>"At the same time, traditional competitors like Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe demonstrated their too often-overlooked pedigree by storming into the Super 8s. Such moments are more than just upsets on the field; they are signals of a maturing global game," he added.</p><p>During the tournament, Zimbabwe ousted former champions Australia, Nepal gave another former champion England a massive scare and Italy too made an impression with some resolute performances even in lost causes.</p><p><strong>Rise of women's cricket</strong></p><p>Gupta said with India's triumph in the women's ODI World Cup last year, the game can expect to grow rapidly going forward as it has fully unlocked an influential market.</p><p>"...India's triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, in the 50-over format and secured on home soil, carried with it enormous value. When a market of India's scale and influence embraces women's cricket with such passion, the ripple effects are felt far and wide," he observed.</p><p><strong>All three formats in harmony</strong></p><p>There has been widespread debate on the future of ODI cricket in the face of a T20 boom and the established following for Tests. Gupta reiterated that all three formats have their own unique charm.</p><p>"While expansion is essential, the sport's global growth must remain intertwined with its long history and tradition," he asserted.</p><p>(With agency inputs)</p>