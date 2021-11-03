India lay siege on Afghanistan at T20 World Cup, stay in competition

The Indians made a belated but a smashing arrival, laying siege on an unsuspecting Afghanistan to finally get on board in the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Under fire following two abject surrenders that has left their semifinal hopes hanging by a threads, the beleaguered Indians needed a strong collective show to not only resuscitate their campaign but ensure it doesn’t end in ignominious fashion like the 2007 ODI World Cup in the West Indies. And they did so in exemplary style, the batsmen first burying the Afghans under an avalanche of runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi before their bowlers completed the job later.

Skipper Virat Kohli admonished his side saying the batsmen weren’t brave enough in the defeats against New Zealand and Pakistan.

The statement seemed to have stoked the fire in openers Rohit Sharma (74, 47b, 8x4, 3x6) and KL Rahul (69, 48b, 6x4, 2x6) as they strode out with plenty of purpose and intent. The duo took a couple of overs to suss up the conditions but the moment they got a measure of things, they opened their shoulders to smother the Afghans.

Senior pro Rohit, set to take charge of the T20 side from Kohli after this World Cup, kick-started the assault with some cracking shots through his favoured off-side. Constantly trying to make room for himself, Rohit spared nothing that was within his hitting zone. He also continuously kept trying to attack, barely lifting his foot off the pedal.

Rahul too soon got into the festivities, lighting up the venue with some sizzling shots of his own. He matched Rohit shot for shot as Indians progressed at 10 runs an over, the coaching staff and team-mates in the dugout finally managing to have smiles on their faces.

The duo brought up their fourth century stand and looked intent on maximising the damage. But the duo fell in quick succession as Afghans hit back against the run of play.

The Indians, thankfully, didn’t follow the template and promoted Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to ensure the run-rate is maintained. Pant (27 n.o., 13b, 1x4, 3x6) and Pandya (35, 13b, 4x4, 2x6) didn’t disappoint, the duo forging an unbroken 63-run to stand to power India to 210/2 - the highest team total of the World Cup so far.

Pandya, whose form has been ordinary and selection questioned following his inability to bowl full tilt, showed the damage he can cause when he’s tuned in.

Standing typically deep inside the crease, Pandya picked out pacers Naveen Ul Haq and Hamid Hassan for special treatment.

The Afghan needed an almighty effort if they were to surpass the target. The Indian bowlers, with the luxury of a strong total to defend, flexed their muscles to restrict their opponents for 144/7. Returning R Ashwin shone brightly, bagging 2/14 in his four overs, as did Mohammed Shami (3/32) and rest of the pack.

