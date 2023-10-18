India look to remain pristine in face of Bangla test

After largely playing to script, the World Cup has suddenly sprung into life with two mighty upsets in the three days. Afghanistan stunned defending champions England in Delhi on Sunday while Netherlands delivered a rude shock to an in-form South Africa in a rain-curtailed match in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
In this backdrop, Thursday's match between India and Bangladesh will be watched with great interest as the latter have shown that they have men and means to pull off an upset. Shakib-Al-Hasan and company beat India as recently as in the Asia Cup in a group match in Colombo.
That said, it will take something out of the ordinary to best this Indian team which has been near flawless in three comprehensive wins. The bowlers have worked like a well-oiled machine while the batters, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order, have complemented the attack admirably well. With three wins in as many matches, India have built themselves a nice, little momentum which Bangladesh will find difficult to stop. The Eastern neighbours began well with a facile win over Afghanistan but since then have suffered two big losses -- to England and New Zealand.
Bangladeshis relish a win against India on a cricket field; for reasons beyond cricketing, it gives them the ultimate high. Maybe, Virender Sehwag's "ordinary team" jibe, ahead of their 2011 World Cup match in Dhaka, still hurts them but the Indians have never extended the same respectability to this imagined rivalry. It would be just another day in office for them, come Thursday.
TEAM TALK
INDIA
India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI which has betrayed few weak spots in its ranks. With India lined up to play relatively stronger teams after the Bangladesh game, one could be tempted to rest a couple of key players and bring in the likes of Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav to keep them battle-ready as and when required but the flip side to that is it could break the rhythm of the players in a tournament of this nature. No player worth his salt would want to rest when he is in a flow. Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said as much when he said: "I think it's important to maintain this start really. So as of now there is no discussion of rotation from our point of view. I think it is important to carry this momentum for the next game as well."
BANGLADESH
Ahead of every World Cup match, Bangladesh have publicly invoked their defeat of India in the 2007 World Cup, a result that led India's exit from the group stage itself. It's raised more in an attempt to taunt India than to derive any confidence out of it for they have lost all three subsequent matches between the two sides in the quadrennial event. While head coach Rahul Dravid captained in that tournament -- India's only link from that debacle -- two players from that squad are still part of Bangladesh. Skipper Shakib and and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim have the fond memories of that win as well as the bitter experience of three defeats since then. They will be desperate to duck the trend in what will be their last World Cup.
PLAYERS IN SPOTLIGHT
INDIA
Shubman Gill returned to the playing XI much to India's relief in the match against Pakistan. While his stay was brief, the right-hander showed his bat had gathered little rust following a bout of dengue which prevented him from both "nets" sessions and first two matches. The opener essayed one gorgeous shot after another during his cameo in Ahmedabad that would have calmed the nerves in the dressing room. Gill would be keen to play a longer innings as would Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbaikar neither has impressed the way Rohit has nor has he instilled a sense of assurance like KL Rahul or Virat Kohli, but in his own way the chosen No. 4 has managed to retain the faith of the team management.
BANGLADESH
The tourists are awaiting good news about Shakib whose scan results are awaited for a quadriceps strain sustained in the previous match against New Zealand. Though the temperamental senior all-rounder has fallen foul of authorities on several occasions for his indiscretions, the southpaw still remains their most inspirational player; a leader who can get the team to fight as a unit. Another striking feature of this team is the number of quality all-rounders. Besides Shakib, they have off-spinning all-rounders Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Mahamudullah to pick from.
PITCH/CONDITIONS
Though a brief spell of shower had the ground staff scampering for covers in the evening, Thursday's forecast indicates clear weather with zero percent of precipitation. With the temperature expected to clock 33 degree celcius, it's going to be another blazing day which means dew is unlikely to be a factor under the lights. The pitch at the MCA stadium has hovered between being batting friendly and playing slow and low.
FORM GUIDE
INDIA: WWWWL
BANGLADESH: LLWLL
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.
BANGLADESH: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.