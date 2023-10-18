India look to remain pristine in face of Bangla test

After largely playing to script, the World Cup has suddenly sprung into life with two mighty upsets in the three days. Afghanistan stunned defending champions England in Delhi on Sunday while Netherlands delivered a rude shock to an in-form South Africa in a rain-curtailed match in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

In this backdrop, Thursday's match between India and Bangladesh will be watched with great interest as the latter have shown that they have men and means to pull off an upset. Shakib-Al-Hasan and company beat India as recently as in the Asia Cup in a group match in Colombo.