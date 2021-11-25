Iyer, Jadeja hold fort as India reach 154/4 at tea

India lose 3 wickets in afternoon session to reach 154/4 at tea

Shreyas Iyer (17 batting off 55) and Ravindra Jadeja (6 batting off 13) were holding fort for the home side at the break

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Nov 25 2021, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 14:33 ist
India's Shreyas Iyer (L) plays a shot during the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Credit: AFP Photo

India lost three wickets in the afternoon session to reach 154 for four at tea on day one of the first Test against New Zealand here on Thursday.

In the session, India lost Shubman Gill (52), Cheteshwar Pujara (26) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (35) -- all three failing to make a big score after spending substantial time in the middle.

Shreyas Iyer (17 batting off 55) and Ravindra Jadeja (6 batting off 13) were holding fort for the home side at the break.

Lanky New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson once again troubled the Indian batters, taking his innings tally to three wickets.

After opting to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (13 off 28) before the hosts reached 82 for one at lunch, courtesy a 61-run stand between Pujara and Gill.

Brief scores:

India first innings 154/4 in 56 overs (Shubman Gill 52, Ajinkya Rahane 35; Kyle Jamieson 3/38). 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India vs New Zealand
India
New Zealand
Cricket
Sports News
Shreyas Iyer
Ravindra Jadeja

What's Brewing

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 