India may play T20 series against Sri Lanka after test matches: BCCI

<p>Mumbai: India could play three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka later this year when the team travels to the island nation for a two-Test affair which will be a part of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=world%20test%20championship">World Test Championship</a>.</p><p>An official from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI </a>said the possibility of playing three T20Is is being explored since a 15-day window is available as per schedule.</p><p>The BCCI has also received a request from the Cricket Association of Nepal for sending its A team for a bilateral series.</p>.Sai Sudharsan proves his worth in Afghanistan test after coach Gautam Gambhir's promise.<p>The official insisted that BCCI was not contemplating imposing a five-year cooling off period on former Indian players to compete in overseas T20 leagues but a three-member committee has been formed to look into the matter.</p><p>"A three-member committee has been created to form the draft policy but there is no time period in discussion of imposing any specific time period of cool-off," a BCCI official said on Saturday.</p><p>The subject of imposing a cool-off has been in talks for the past few years but the board is yet to take concrete steps in this direction.</p>