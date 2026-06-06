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Homesportscricket

India may play T20 series against Sri Lanka after test matches: BCCI

An official from the BCCI said the possibility of playing three T20Is is being explored since a 15-day window is available as per schedule.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:58 IST
sportsWorld Test ChampionshipCricketSri LankaT20BCCI

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