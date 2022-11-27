India vs NZ: 2nd ODI cut to 29 overs as rain interrupts

India-New Zealand 2nd ODI cut to 29 overs after rain interrupts

India, sent in to bat, were 22 without loss after the 4.5 overs possible before rain interrupted play

AFP
AFP, Hamilton,
  • Nov 27 2022, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2022, 12:00 ist
Dark clouds hover in the sky before the one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The second one-day international between New Zealand and India was reduced to a 29-over match on Sunday after torrential rain in Hamilton halted play for nearly four hours.

The day-night match resumed in the early evening, but further rain is forecast.

India, sent in to bat, were 22 without loss after the 4.5 overs possible before rain interrupted play.

Shubman Gill was on 19 with captain Shikhar Dhawan on two.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning Friday's opening game in Auckland by seven wickets.

The final match is in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Zealand
Sports News
India Cricket

What's Brewing

Beauty in abstraction

Beauty in abstraction

The fizzy feel-good brews

The fizzy feel-good brews

Philly, the city of murals

Philly, the city of murals

How Pandavapura got its name!

How Pandavapura got its name!

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

DH Toon | BJP 'dribbles' $1-tn economy dream in Gujarat

 