India on backfoot despite Pant ton

A look at the Indian second innings scoreboard will reveal how special Rishabh Pant’s knock was. Eight single-digit scores with literally every genuine batter unable to counter a lively Newlands pitch and a fiery South African pace attack.

Pant, though, is different. When he’s at the crease, the pitch, situation, conditions or even the quality of attack doesn’t matter to him. Just 24 years old, Pant has already given ample proof of his incredible raw talent and match-winning abilities. The Oval (114), Rajkot (92), Hyderabad (92), Sydney (159 n.o.), Sydney (97), Brisbane (89 n.o.), Chennai (91) and Ahmedabad (101)…. Pant has already delivered some stunning masterpieces in his short 28-Test career.

On Thursday with the Indian batting in doldrums and the series on the line, Pant rose again in spectacular fashion, adding Newlands to the list of grounds he has conquered. Perhaps the only other Indian batter who looked comfortable amidst another hostile South African pace show, Pant smashed a sizzling 139-ball 100 not out to single-handedly bail India out, helping the visitors post 198 all out.

Indians, however, stand on the brink of a series defeat despite the brilliance of Pant. At stumps on the third day, South Africa soldiered on to 101/2, chasing 212 for victory.

Pant joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli as early as the third over of the day. Overnight batter Cheteshwar Pujara, so often India’s rock, departed to second ball of the morning while the out-of-sorts Ajinkya Rahane once again ended up being a liability, lasting a mere nine balls as South Africa were all over India.

The pitch was lively, Kagiso Rabada (3/53) and Marco Jansen (4/36) were spitting venom with every ball, close-in fielders were chirping continuously, amplifying the pressure on Pant and Kohli. The skipper decided to drop anchor like he did in the first innings and all eyes zeroed in on Pant. Can he tide through the challenging phase by curbing his natural aggression? Can he replicate his previous heroics and rescue India?

Pant answered it with an emphatic yes. Unlike his skipper Kohli, who made a painstaking 143-ball 29, Pant didn’t get into a defensive shell. He ensured he was always on the move, initially picking singles and then targeting Keshav Maharaj and Duanne Olivier for the boundaries. With Kohli holding one end tightly and offering constant advice, Pant motored on smoothly despite the road being treacherous.

Things then changed dramatically in the post-lunch session. Kohli, showing immense restraint around his off-stump by letting most things pass, bit the bait dangled by Lungi Ngidi (3/21). He went for a drive to a ball that he was leaving until then and perished, his 94-run partnership coming to an end. Ngidi then scalped two more in quick succession, his game-changing spell leaving India in deep trouble at 170/7.

At that stage Pant was on 77. With partners falling like tenpins, some gifting their wickets on a platter to the South Africans, the onus was on the left-hander to help India put up a competitive total. There was also a shot at history by trying to become the first designated Asian wicketkeeper to score a century in South Africa.

Pant figured the only way he could achieve both was by throwing the kitchen sink at South Africa. It was not going to be easy against a pace attack that was relentless in its hunt for prey. But Pant was relentless in his attack too. He kept going for his shots, earned a lifeline in the 90s, before completing an exceptional century that elicited deep praise from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar on commentary.

