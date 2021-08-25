India opt to bat against England in 3rd Test

India opt to bat against England in 3rd Test

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 15:11 ist
England skipper Joe Root (L) and INdia captain Virat Kohli ahead of the toss for the 3rd Test in Headlingley. Credit: Reuters Photo

India won the toss and elected to bat against England in the third Test in Leeds. Virat Kohli's men currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

More to follow...

India
England
Sports News
Cricket

