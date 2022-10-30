India opt to bat against SA in T20 WC clash

India opt to bat against South Africa, Hooda comes in for Axar

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team

PTI
PTI, Perth,
  • Oct 30 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 16:24 ist
Credit: AFP, AP Photos

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.

Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

