India opt to bat against South Africa, Hooda comes in for Axar

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel.
Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After Seoul crush, families seek missing, plan funerals
Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?
The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans
DH Radio | Can BJP retain Himachal or will...
A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers
To live like how a river flows...
Some of the world's worst stampedes
DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains
A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts