India opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.
Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.
India are leading the three-match series 2-0.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Cheers to tea-o-holics!
In Sattal, the land of seven lakes
Shadow of our burden
How to and why to pivot
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return
Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study
Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art