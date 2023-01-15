India opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

India opt to bat against Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 15 2023, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 13:35 ist
India are leading the three-match series 2-0. Credit: Twitter / @ICC

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI here on Sunday. India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.

Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(wk), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

Sports News
Cricket
India
Team India
Sri Lanka

