India opt to bat against UAE in Women's Asia Cup, Harmanpreet rested

India's stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against the UAE in the Women's Asia Cup here on Tuesday.

India rested four players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav. Smriti Mandhana will lead the side.

UAE made one change with Priyanjali Jain coming in for Lavanya Keny.

India: Smriti Mandhana (captain), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

UAE: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, 4 Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (captain), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte.