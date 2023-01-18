India opt to bat first against New Zealand in first ODI

India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the first ODI, at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, on Wednesday.

Having stirred a debate after being left out of the squad despite a world record double hundred, Ishan Kishan is set to play in the middle-order in the series.

KL Rahul's unavailability due to personal reasons opened up a slot for Kishan.

Shubman Gill, who was rewarded for his consistency and picked ahead of Kishan to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, made the most of the opportunities with scores of 70, 21 and 116 in the Sri Lanka series.

Though New Zealand don't have the services of star players Kane Williamson and Tim Southee for the series, the hosts will have to be at their best to better the visitors. Stand-in-captain Tom Latham played a blinder the last time the two teams met in an ODI.

The team is coming from a high of a series against Pakistan in Karachi. Opener Finn Allen, who was not at his destructive best in Karachi, would be looking to take the attack to the India bowlers.

The hosts need to find a way to stop the belligerent Glenn Phillips who single-handely won New Zealand the decider against Pakistan despite being half-fit.

(With agency inputs)