India opt to field against South Africa in rain-curtailed first ODI

India to field against SA in rain-curtailed first ODI

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 06 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 16:00 ist

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl in the rain-hit first ODI against South Africa here on Thursday.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match will be a 40-over-a-side affair.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi will make their debut in the 50 over format for India.

Dwaine Pretorious has been ruled out of the series due to a thumb injury and Marco Jansen has been added to South Africa squad in his place.

The Teams:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan. 

