India opts to bat first in 5th T20I against West Indies

India opts to bat first in 5th T20I against West Indies, with Hardik leading in place of Rohit

India made wholesale changes to the squad, bringing in Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI

PTI
PTI, Lauderhill,
  • Aug 07 2022, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 20:33 ist
India's Rishabh Pant bats during the fourth T20 cricket match against the West Indies, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat in the inconsequential fifth T20 International against the West Indies here on Sunday.

India made wholesale changes to the squad, bringing in Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI in place of regular skipper Rohit, senior batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who all were rested from the last game.

Also Read | 'Dhoni instilled confidence in me', Deepak Chahar on the growth in his cricket career

West Indies made four changes with Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh and Keemo Paul returning to the side.

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
West Indies
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

UP police mourns loss of explosive detection dog 'Oli'

UP police mourns loss of explosive detection dog 'Oli'

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

 