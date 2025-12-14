<p>Dubai: A disciplined bowling performance, led by all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan and seamer Deepesh Devendran, powered India to a comprehensive 90-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A match of the Under-19 Asia Cup, here Sunday.</p>.<p>After being put in to bat, India posted a competitive 240 all out in 46.1 overs, riding on a fluent 85 from Aaron George and useful contributions from captain Ayush Mhatre (38) and Chouhan (46).</p>.<p>Pakistan were then bundled out for 150 in 41.2 overs, never quite recovering from the early setbacks in a chase of 241.</p>.Indian team maintains 'no-handshake' policy against Pakistan during U-19 Asia Cup win.<p>India got off to a brisk start with skipper Mhatre striking four boundaries and three sixes during his 25-ball knock before Mohammad Sayyam removed both openers inside the first 10 overs.</p>.<p>George then held the innings together, finding the gaps consistently and adding stability through the middle phase. Chouhan's late flourish, which included three sixes, helped India cross the 230-run mark despite losing wickets regularly.</p>.<p>For Pakistan, Sayyam (3/67) and Abdul Subhan (3/42) were the standout bowlers, while Niqab Shafiq chipped in with two wickets.</p>.<p>Pakistan's chase faltered early as they slipped to 30 for four, with Devendran striking thrice in a sharp opening spell.</p>.<p>Captain Farhan Yousaf (23) and Huzaifa Ahsan attempted to steady the innings, but Chouhan’s incisive off-spin broke the resistance. Ahsan top-scored for Pakistan with 70 off 83 balls, but lacked support at the other end.</p>.<p>Chouhan finished with 3 for 33, while Devendran returned figures of 3 for 16 as India maintained a firm grip on the contest throughout to register a dominant win in the marquee Group A clash.</p>.<p>The players of the two teams did not shake hands with each other at the toss and after the match, continuing the 'no-handshake' protocol observed by the Indian men's team during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where they refused to receive the winner's trophy from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.</p>.<p>Brief scores: India U-19: 240 all out in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Mohammad Sayyam 3/67, Abdul Subhan 3/42).</p>.<p>Pakistan U-19: 150 all out in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Kanishk Chouhan 3/33, Deepesh Devendran 3/16). </p>