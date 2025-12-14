Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India outplay Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup

After being put in to bat, India posted a competitive 240 all out in 46.1 overs, riding on a fluent 85 from Aaron George and useful contributions from captain Ayush Mhatre (38) and Chouhan (46).
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 14:13 IST
Sports NewsCricketPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us