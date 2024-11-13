India, Pakistan grouped together in Women's U19 Asia Cup, set for December 15 showdown

<p>Colombo: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn together for the inaugural Women's U19 Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council announced on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The six-team tournament will take place in Malaysia, consisting of two groups of three teams each.</p>.<p>Group A comprises India, Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia.</p>.<p>All matches would be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.</p>.India Women to host West Indies and Ireland for limited-overs series in December-January.<p>The tournament will begin on December 15, with hosts Malaysia taking on Sri Lanka in the opening game, followed by the India-Pakistan clash later in the day.</p>.<p>The following day, Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan going up against Nepal.</p>.<p>The final group-stage fixtures happen on December 17, with Bangladesh taking on Malaysia, followed by India facing off versus Nepal.</p>.<p>The top two teams from each group make it to the Super Four round, set to be held on December 19 and 20, while the fifth/sixth-place play-off happens between the third-placed sides from both groups on December 18.</p>.<p>The top two teams from the Super Four make it to the final on December 22.</p>