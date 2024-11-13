Home
India, Pakistan grouped together in Women's U19 Asia Cup, set for December 15 showdown

The six-team tournament will take place in Malaysia, consisting of two groups of three teams each.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 16:31 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 16:31 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsia Cup

