India, Pakistan teams share dubious record of losing Test by 10 wickets

Pakistan lost to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket history, while also earning the dubious distinction of losing the game by 10 wickets.
In 1961, Pakistan in their Test match against England in Lahore had declared at 387 for nine, but still lost by 5 wickets.
They again lost to Australia in 2016 in Melbourne after declaring at 443 for nine in their first innings.
Pakistan again suffered a similar loss in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh.
In the 1976 Test match against West Indies in Kingston, India declared at 306 for six, but eventually lost by 10 wickets.
Both India and Pakistan share the record of losing Test matches by 10 wickets, after declaring their first innings.
Bangladesh on Sunday registered their first ever test win over Pakistan after spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan bowled them to a memorable 10-wicket victory in the series opener in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan, who declared their first innings on 448-6, were bowled out for 146 in their second, which left Bangladesh needing 30 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.
Miraz (4-21) and Shakib (3-44) wreaked havoc with the ball, exposing Pakistan's blunder of not picking a single specialist spinner in their attack.
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam chased down the target in seven overs to seal victory with more than one session to spare.
Published 26 August 2024, 09:29 IST