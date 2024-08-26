India, Pakistan teams share dubious record of losing Test by 10 wickets

Pakistan lost to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket history, while also earning the dubious distinction of losing the game by 10 wickets.

In 1961, Pakistan in their Test match against England in Lahore had declared at 387 for nine, but still lost by 5 wickets.

They again lost to Australia in 2016 in Melbourne after declaring at 443 for nine in their first innings.

Pakistan again suffered a similar loss in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh.

In the 1976 Test match against West Indies in Kingston, India declared at 306 for six, but eventually lost by 10 wickets.