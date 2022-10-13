India post 148/6 against Thailand in women's Asia Cup semifinal

India made 148 for six against Thailand in the semifinal of the women's Asia Cup here on Thursday.
Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.
Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 3/24.
Brief Scores:
India 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24).
