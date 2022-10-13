Women's Asia Cup semis: India post 148 versus Thailand

India post 148/6 against Thailand in women's Asia Cup semifinal

Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively

PTI
PTI, Sylhet,
  • Oct 13 2022, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 10:40 ist

India made 148 for six against Thailand in the semifinal of the women's Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Shafali Verma made 42, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 36 and 27 respectively.

Sornnarin Tippoch was the best bowler for Thailand with figures of 3/24.

Brief Scores:

India 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 42, Harmanpreet Kaur 36; Sornnarin Tippoch 3/24). 

Sports News
Cricket
Indian Women's Cricket Team
Asia Cup
Thailand

