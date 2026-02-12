<p>New Delhi: Opener Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck belligerent half-centuries to power India to 209 for nine against Namibia in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.</p><p>Ishan blazed away to a blistering 24-ball 61, while Pandya smashed 52 off 28 balls while sharing a partnership of 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (23 off 16 balls).</p><p>Asked to bat first, India crossed 100 in the seventh over with Ishan looking in imperious touch while reaching his 50 in just 20 balls.</p><p>Namibia enjoyed a bit of a comeback of sorts after that before India stepped on the accelerator, with Pandya leading the charge in the company of Dube.</p>.Ishan Kishan smashes 10 sixes as India crush New Zealand.<p>India, however, lost five wickets for just four runs towards the end after they were going strong at 199 for four at the start of the 19th over.</p><p>Using plenty of variations, Nambia skipper Gerhard Erasmus returned excellent figures of 4/20 from his full quota of four overs.</p><p><strong>Brief scores </strong></p><p>India: 209/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Hardik Pandya 52; Gerhard Erasmus 4/20).</p>