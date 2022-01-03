India reach 146/5 vs South Africa at tea

India reach 146/5 vs South Africa at tea

PTI
PTI, Johannesburg,
  • Jan 03 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 19:16 ist
Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Credit: AFP Photo

India reached 146 for five at tea on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa here on Monday.

India lost two wickets in the post-lunch session -- that of stand in skipper K L Rahul (50 off 133) and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53).

Ravichandran Ashwin (24 batting off 21) and Rishabh Pant (13 batting off 32) were in the middle at the break.

Kagiso Rabada removed Vihari while Rahul fell to a pull shot off Marco Jansen.

India had lost three wickets in the morning session.

India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 146/5 for five in 51 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 2/47, Marco Jansen 2/18).

