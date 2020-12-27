India reach 189/5 at tea on day 2 of Boxing Day Test

India reach 189/5 at tea on day 2 of Boxing Day Test; skipper Rahane on a half-century

Rahane (53) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) were at the crease after rain forced an early tea here

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Dec 27 2020, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 09:59 ist
Australia's Cameron Green (R) reacts after nearly dismissing India's batsman Ajinkya Rahane (L) on the second day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne. Credit: AFP

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane completed a fine half-century as India reached 189 for 5 at tea against Australia on the second day of the second Test here on Sunday.

Rahane (53) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) were at the crease after rain forced an early tea here.

In the second session, India lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari (21) and Rishabh Pant (29).

Australia were all out for 195 in their first innings on the opening day.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 195 all out in 72.3 overs

India 1st innings: 189 for 5 in 63.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 53 batting; Mitchell Starc 2/35, Pat Cummins 2/51).

Australia
India
Australia vs India
Test cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

