India reach 400/4 at lunch on Day 3

India reach 400/4 at lunch on Day 3

The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli in the middle.

PTI
PTI, Roseau (Dominica),
  • Jul 14 2023, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 22:22 ist
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 72 and 21, respectively, when lunch was called at Windsor Park. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

India reached 400 for four at lunch against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 72 and 21, respectively, when lunch was called at Windsor Park.

The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls.

Also Read | ICC banking on T20 for cricket's inclusion in Olympics

Brief scores:

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 400 for 4 in 142 overs 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
BCCI
Cricket
Sports News
Virat Kohli
Ravindra Jadeja

Related videos

What's Brewing

French President Macron gifts Modi Proust's novels

French President Macron gifts Modi Proust's novels

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

 