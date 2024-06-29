India record highest-ever team total in women's Test cricket

Chennai: India on Saturday recorded the highest team total in women's Test cricket, amassing 603 for six declared on day two of the one-off match against South Africa here.

Australia held the previous record for the highest total— 575 for nine declared, which they posted against South Africa in Perth this February.

India surpassed that mark when Richa Ghosh hammered a four in the first ball of the 109th over bowled by Annerie Dercksen.

Eventually, India declared at 603 for six in 115.1 over following the dismissal of Ghosh for 86.