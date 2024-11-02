Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India reduce Kiwis to 171 for 9 in second innings at stumps on Day 2 of 3rd Test

Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 12:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 12:09 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketNew Zealand

Follow us on :

Follow Us