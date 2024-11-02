India reduce Kiwis to 171 for 9 in second innings at stumps on Day 2 of 3rd Test

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> reached 171 for nine at stumps in their second innings on day two of the third Test against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-cricket-team">India</a> here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Will Young (51 off 100) top-scored for New Zealand.</p>.<p>The visitors lead India by 143 runs and the Test match will likely end by the second session of third day.</p>.<p>At the close of play, Ajaz Patel (7 not out) was at the crease.</p>.IPL retentions 2025 | Pant, Rahul, Iyer surprise releases; check out which team retained who.<p>Ravindra Jadeja (4/52) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/63) shared seven wickets between them for India.</p>.<p>Earlier, left-arm-spinner Patel (5/103) took five wickets to help dismiss India for 263 in their first innings.</p>.<p>Shubman Gill, who was unlucky to miss out on a century, anchored India's innings with a 146-ball 90 while Washington Sundar, who scored a brisk 38 off 36 deliveries, helped India take a slender 28-run first innings lead.</p>.<p>Rishabh Pant (60) scored an entertaining fifty in the morning session.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: </p><p>New Zealand 235 all out and 171 for 9 in 43.3 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 4/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/63).</p>.<p>India: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103). </p>