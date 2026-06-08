India register biggest Test win as Afghanistan go down by an innings and 300 runs

<p>Team India on Monday registered their biggest Test win ever when they beat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghansitan">Afghanistan </a>by an innings and 300 runs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chandigarh">New Chandigarh</a>. </p><p>Continuing from 113/5 at the start of Day 3, Afghan batters offered little resistance staring at a daunting first innings score of 564. None of the batters barring Rahmat Shah (60 off 135 balls) managed to even play out 50 balls or cross a score of 20 as they were bundled out for 152.</p><p>Debutant Manav Suthar starred with the ball, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul. The left-arm orthodox spinner finished with an outstanding spell of 22-10-33-6, even as pacer Prasidh Krishna registered figures of 3/37. </p>.Manav Suthar brilliant on debut as India take control against Afghanistan.<p>Following-on, it was the same sorry story yet again as India needed just two sessions more to finish the match in two-and-half days. </p><p>Washington Sundar, who scored a fifty with the bat, grabbed four wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav found his rhythm to pick three wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Suthar got a wicket each. Afghan spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf did not bat following a leg injury he suffered during the course of the match. </p><p>Opener Sadiqullah Atal scored 40 runs, with only two other batters crossing double figures on a pitch that offered spin and variable bounce. </p><p>Earlier, Shubman Gill had won the toss and elected to bat first, a decision that proved to be key for the victory. </p><p>Opener KL Rahul registered his 12th Test century, while the skipper Gill helped himself to his 11th. It was also the 26-year-old's fifth as the Indian captain, while also becoming the third fastest to cross 1,000 Test roles as the leader. </p><p>Sai Sudharsan, trying to make an impact in the squad, scored a fluent 81 but missed out on a deserved century. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, who was stripped of the vice-captaincy ahead of the one-off Test, also smashed his way to 81 runs. Washington Sundar capped off the dominant batting show with his sixth Test half-century as India declared at 564/8. </p><p>Pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi impressed with six wickets as he ran through the middle order even as India piled up big runs. </p>