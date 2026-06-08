Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India register biggest Test win as Afghanistan go down by an innings and 300 runs

Debutant Manav Suthar starred with the ball, picking up his maiden five-wicket haul.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 10:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest matchIndia vs Afghanistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us