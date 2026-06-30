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Asian Games 2026: India retain Harmanpreet Kaur as captain despite underwhelming World Cup campaign

The team will enter the Asian Games as defending champions, having won the gold medal at the event's previous edition in Hangzhou, China in 2023.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 06:05 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsIndian Cricket teamCricketAsian GamesHarmanpreet Kaur

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