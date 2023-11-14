India run into familiar foes on November 15

It’s the one they have assumed a fair few times in the past, but their rather bleak record against New Zealand at ICC events would force one to query the stance. India have won all nine games in the league phase, including the dismembering of the Kiwis in Dharamsala a couple of weeks ago. That is a good enough reason to smear the label on them. Also, this Indian unit is making a case for being one of the best-ever teams at the (not this) quadrennial event.