<p>Chennai: India’s massive defeat against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-africa">South Africa</a> in their opening Super Eights Group 1 game of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-t20-world-cup">ICC T20 World Cup</a> on Sunday, coupled with West Indies’ even more brutal take-down of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zimbabwe">Zimbabwe</a> a day later, has left the semifinal hopes of the Men In Blue in serious jeopardy.</p>.<p>The defending champions now have to beat both Zimbabwe and West Indies, but even that won’t guarantee a last-four ticket in the marquee event because of the massive run-rate advantage both the Caribbeans and Proteas enjoy.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | How can India reach semifinal: The scenario explained .<p>A sliver of hope for the defending champions is for South Africa to beat both West Indies and Zimbabwe. That would turn India’s match against West Indies in Kolkata on March 1 into a virtual quarterfinal as both would be on two points. This, assuming India beat Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.</p>.<p>But, if the two-time champions West Indies beat South Africa in Ahmedabad in a 3.00 pm affair on Thursday, then it could spell doom for India. In that eventuality, they will have to beat both Zimbabwe and West Indies by massive margins to lift their current net run rate (-3.800) at the moment. If that doesn't happen, West Indies, with an NRR of +5.350, will all but guarantee themselves a place in the semifinal with a simple win over South Africa.</p>.<p>Another possibility for India to make the knockout cut is hope South Africa lose their games against West Indies and Zimbabwe (March 1, 3.00 pm). That would mean India have to just win both their remaining bouts. A tense few days ahead for Suryakumar Yadav and Co.</p>