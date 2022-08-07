India score 188/7 against West Indies in 5th T20I

India score 188/7 against West Indies in 5th T20I

Opting to bat, Shreyas Iyer made a 40-ball 64, while Deepak Hooda scored 38

PTI
PTI, Lauderhill,
  • Aug 07 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 22:24 ist
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, and Deepak Hooda, right, acknowledge the crowd during the fifth and final T20 cricket match against the West Indies, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India posted 188 for seven against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Shreyas Iyer made a 40-ball 64, while Deepak Hooda scored 38.

Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 3/33.

Brief Scores:

India: 188 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 64; Odean Smith 3/33).

