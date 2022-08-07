India score 188/7 against West Indies in 5th T20I

India posted 188 for seven against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20 International here on Sunday.
Opting to bat, Shreyas Iyer made a 40-ball 64, while Deepak Hooda scored 38.
Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 3/33.
Brief Scores:
India: 188 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 64; Odean Smith 3/33).
