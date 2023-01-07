India score 228/5 against Sri Lanka as Suryakumar Yadav hits 112

India on Saturday posted a score of 228/5 against Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third T20 International match in Rajkot, with Suryakumar Yadav smashing an unbeaten 112.

Skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka.

India fielded an unchanged side, but the visitors made one change, replacing Bhanuka Rajapaksa with Avishka Fernando.

Teams:

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.