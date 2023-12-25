India look to scratch 31-year itch

Rain likely to hamper opening Test

As India embark on what is being touted the ‘final frontier’ yet again the rain gods will have their say during the opening Test in Centurion if not the duration of the series. For the past couple of days it has rained incessantly in Centurion and the surrounding areas prompting weather experts to suggest that it will be difficult to get a full day’s play for the remainder of the Test. The weather in Cape Town is much the same at the moment but with over a week left before the second Test starts on January 3 2024 the weather can be expected to ease up.