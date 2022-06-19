India, SA draw T20I series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

India, South Africa draw T20I series 2-2 as rain plays spoilsport

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jun 19 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 22:00 ist
India and South Africa shared the honours in the T20I series. Credit: AFP Photo

India and South Africa shared the honours in the Twenty20 International series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts' opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart.

But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

