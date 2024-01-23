India start as firm favourites against England

New Delhi: India have not lost a Test series at home in more than a decade but that formidable record will be under threat when Rohit Sharma's side take on England in a five-match series beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ben Stokes returns from knee surgery to skipper the side under coach Brendon McCullum, with the pair ready to unleash the ultra-aggressive approach which has injected new life into the Test format.

England have not lost a Test series since the duo took charge in 2022 but beating India in India, which former Australia captain Steve Waugh famously called the "final frontier", remains the toughest challenge in the game.

With their last Test series defeat coming in the 2012-13 season, India will start as favourites despite having a Virat Kohli-shaped hole in their batting order.