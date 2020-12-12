India stretch lead to 472 against Australia 'A'

India stretch lead to 472 against Australia 'A' on day 2 of warm up game

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Dec 12 2020, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 18:06 ist

India extended their lead to 472 after finishing the second day of the second warm-up game against Australia 'A' at 386 for four here on Saturday.

Except for Prithvi Shaw (3), all other Indian batsmen were among runs with Hanuma Vihai emerging the top-scorer with his unbeaten 104-run knock. Rishabh Pant (103 not out) also scored a hundred.

Subhuman Gill (65) and Mayank Agarwal (51) scored half-centuries in India's second innings.

India had bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 on an opening day at the SCG.

Brief Scores:

India: 194 and 386 for 4 in 90 overs (H Vihari 104 not out, R Pant 103 not out, S Gill 65; M Steketee 2/54).

Australia 'A' 1st innings: 108 all out in 32.2 overs (Alex Carey 32; Mohammed Shami 3/29, Navdeep Saini 3/19).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India
Australia
Prithvi Shaw 
India vs Australia
Cricket

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 