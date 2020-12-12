India stretch lead to 472 against Australia 'A' on day 2 of warm up game

India extended their lead to 472 after finishing the second day of the second warm-up game against Australia 'A' at 386 for four here on Saturday.

Except for Prithvi Shaw (3), all other Indian batsmen were among runs with Hanuma Vihai emerging the top-scorer with his unbeaten 104-run knock. Rishabh Pant (103 not out) also scored a hundred.

Subhuman Gill (65) and Mayank Agarwal (51) scored half-centuries in India's second innings.

India had bundled out Australia A for 108 after being dismissed for 194 on an opening day at the SCG.

Brief Scores:

India: 194 and 386 for 4 in 90 overs (H Vihari 104 not out, R Pant 103 not out, S Gill 65; M Steketee 2/54).

Australia 'A' 1st innings: 108 all out in 32.2 overs (Alex Carey 32; Mohammed Shami 3/29, Navdeep Saini 3/19).