India strike early after taking slender lead against New Zealand at tea, 3rd Test

India, who folded for 263 in reply to New Zealand's 235, took a lead of 28 runs after Shubman Gill (90) missed his century and Ajaz Patel (5/103) found his mojo to claim another five-for.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:56 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 09:56 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew Zealand

