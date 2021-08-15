India struggles at 105/3 at Tea on Day 4

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Aug 15 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 21:21 ist
Captain Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 20 runs on the fourth day. Credit: AFP Photo

India were 105 for three in their second innings at Tea on the fourth day of the second Test against England here on Sunday.

The lead stood at 78 runs for the visitors, with three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room.

England were bowled out for 391 in their first innings, in reply to India's 364 all out at the Lord's.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 105/3 in 53 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 29 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 24 batting; Mark Wood 2/33)

England 1st innings: 391 all out in 128 overs.

