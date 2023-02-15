India surpasses Australia to grab no 1 spot in Test rankings

India surpassed Australia to become the no. 1 ranked team in Test format, on Wednesday.
With this, India is now currently ranked no. 1 in all three formats.
The move comes days after Australia were hammered by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
India currently leads the 4-Test series 1-0, with the second Test set to start from February 17, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube