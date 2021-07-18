India thrash Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in 1st ODI

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan hit an unbeaten 86 as India hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first of the three one-day internationals in Colombo on Sunday.

Chasing 263 for victory, India depended on Dhawan's 33rd ODI half-century, fellow opener Prithvi Shaw's 24-ball 43 and an attacking 59 by debutant Ishan Kishan to achieve their target in 36.4 overs.

Earlier Indian bowlers combined to restrict Sri Lanka, who elected to bat first, to 262-9 in 50 overs despite a late cameo of 43 by number eight Chamika Karunaratne.

The second ODI is on Tuesday in Colombo.