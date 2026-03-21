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India to play T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28

Both match will be held at Belfast, where the Indian team will play for the first time since 2007.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:03 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndiaBCCIIreland

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