India tour of WI to start in Florida

India will begin their World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies in a two-match series starting here on August 22 while the tour begins with a couple of T20 Internationals in Florida from August 3.

The tour of West Indies will be India's sole away Test assignment in 2019. Besides two Tests and three T20s, both teams will also play a three-match ODI series during the five-week tour.

The first Test, from August 22 to 26, will be played at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here and the second one starts on August 30 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The Tests open the new ICC World Test Championship which will be played over the next two years and has been introduced to give greater context and competition in the "Ultimate Test" of the game.

The series starts with the T20Is, with the first two matches being contested back-to-back on the weekend of August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill in Florida.

The last of the three T20Is will be played on August 6 at the National Stadium in Guyana, where the series also transitions to the 50 overs-a-side format. The first ODI will take place on August 8, the first time in three decades the two sides will contest an ODI in the South American nation.

The ODI series concludes with matches on August 11 and 14 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.