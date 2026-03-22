<p>Melbourne: Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled its 2026-27 international calendar with a packed itinerary leaving little turnaround time ahead of the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, expected to begin in mid or late-January.</p>.<p>The five-Test away series against India next year is set to be a decisive phase in an unprecedented and taxing schedule for Pat Cummins’ ageing side.</p>.<p>Australia are slated to play 10 Tests in a 14-week window between December and March, making it one of the most demanding stretches in their history.</p>.IPL 2026 | From Andre Russell to Faf du Plessis: Greats bid cash-rich league adieu .<p>The home season will commence in August 2026, with two Tests against Bangladesh and conclude in March 2027 with a day-night spectacle at the MCG — the 150th anniversary Test against England.</p>.<p>The home series against New Zealand has been squeezed into a window of just over four weeks, while Australia’s tour of South Africa later this year runs until the end of October, followed by an eight-match white-ball series against England in November.</p>.<p>“That Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour, a final frontier for the likes of Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have never won a series in India, will also be a quick-fire campaign given CA’s anniversary Test begins back in Melbourne on March 11,” CA said in a statement.</p>.<p>“The call to hold back all three of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood from at least the first few rounds of the soon-to-begin IPL shows CA is wary of getting their trio to the finishing line of the intense 2026-27 run," it added.</p>.<p>Australia’s Test schedule, August: Two Tests vs Bangladesh (home) October: Three Tests vs South Africa (away) December-January: Four Tests vs New Zealand (home) January-March: Five Tests vs India (away) March 11-15: 150th anniversary Test vs England (home) June: WTC final (if qualified, England) June-August: Five Tests vs England (away).</p>