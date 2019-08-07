India U-19 all out for 244 against Bangla U-19

Opting to bat, the India U-19 team were all out for 244 in their youth one-dayer tri-series match against Bangladesh U-19 here on Wednesday.

Captain Subhang Hegde top-scored with a 69 off 97 balls while Sameer Rizvi made 44 off 32 deliveries as the duo revived the India U-19 innings after a top-order collapse.

At one stage, India U-19 were reduced to 65 for 4 in the 15th over with openers Priyesh Patel (8) and Tilak Varma (1) getting out cheaply. One-down Pragnesh Kanpillewar contributed 21 while number four Shashwat Rawat was dismissed for 9 runs.

Down the order, Divyansh Saxena (37) and Karan Lal (25) also made crucial contributions and shared 73 runs between them for the seventh wicket.

India U-19 were, however, all out for 244 in 49.3 overs.

For Bangladesh U-19, Shoriful Islam, Avishek Das and Shamim Hossain took three wickets apiece while Shahin Alam got one.

Rains, however, came just after the India U-19 innings got over. The Bangladesh U-19 run chase began after a short delay.

The Indian innings was also interrupted twice due to rains.