'India U-19 women's team can stand out at T20 WC'

India U-19 women's team can stand out at T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar feels the ICC event will have a massive impact on the landscape of women’s cricket

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Jan 13 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 14:20 ist
Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: Reuters file photo

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar believes the Indian Women's U-19 squad could emerge as one of the standout sides of the inaugural the ICC U-19 T20 World Cup.

Senior players Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are part of the 15-member Indian team which will compete in the ICC event starting in South Africa on Saturday.

"I would say that the women’s team has the capability to be one of the standout sides this time," Tendulkar wrote in a column for the ICC.

"The team has a good balance of few experienced players as well as young talented prospects both in the batting as well as bowling department."

As many as 16 teams will compete in the tournament, which will comprise 41 matches and Tendulkar feels the ICC event will have a massive impact on the landscape of women’s cricket.

"The Under-19 event is a first-time event and one that holds a lot of promise. I think this can transform the landscape, since a global platform will ensure great learning and experience to young women cricketers," the 49-year-old wrote.

"Though women’s cricket has made huge strides, there are areas still to be tapped. What is required right now is a more robust grassroots system across the world. The larger we spread the base, the more talent we will unearth and that will have a direct bearing on the quality of the game.

"I feel the inaugural tournament will ensure that happens. Going beyond showcasing the best junior talent of the world, it will ensure more investment in junior cricket in different countries, resulting in a consistent feeder line for future U-19 World Cups as well as senior cricket."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket
Sports News
T20 World Cup
women's cricket

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 