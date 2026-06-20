India v Afghanistan | 'Five-star' Prasidh Krishna rocks visitors

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Prasidh Krishna's career-best five-wicket haul helps India secure a 3-0 series win over Afghanistan.
Key highlights
• India dominate series
India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series before winning the third game to complete a 3-0 whitewash.
• Prasidh Krishna's heroics
Prasidh Krishna delivered a career-best five-wicket haul (5 for 23) to dismantle Afghanistan's batting line-up.
• Afghanistan's lone resistance
Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a maiden ODI century (102) in a lone fightback, anchoring Afghanistan's total of 218.
• Team changes impact
India made three changes to their XI, including Prasidh Krishna's return, which proved decisive in restricting Afghanistan early.
• Pitch advantage
The Chepauk pitch conditions favoured Prasidh Krishna's bowling, enabling his four-wicket burst in the opening spell.
Key statistics
5 for 23
Prasidh Krishna's bowling figures
102 runs
Hashmatullah Shahidi's ODI century
36 for four
Afghanistan's early collapse
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Published 20 June 2026, 11:48 IST