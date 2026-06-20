India v Afghanistan | 'Five-star' Prasidh Krishna rocks visitors

In one line

Key highlights

• India dominate series India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series before winning the third game to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

• Prasidh Krishna's heroics Prasidh Krishna delivered a career-best five-wicket haul (5 for 23) to dismantle Afghanistan's batting line-up.

• Afghanistan's lone resistance Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a maiden ODI century (102) in a lone fightback, anchoring Afghanistan's total of 218.

• Team changes impact India made three changes to their XI, including Prasidh Krishna's return, which proved decisive in restricting Afghanistan early.