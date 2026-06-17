India vs Afghanistan | Dominant India stamp their authority

<p>Lucknow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill </a>extended his scorching summer form with a sizzling century while the red-hot <a href="https://deccanherals.com/tags/ishan-kishan">Ishan Kishan</a> complemented his skipper with an equally fiery ton as India maintained their hegemony over Afghanistan by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In the middle of another purple patch after amassing 732 runs in the recently concluded IPL for Gujarat Titans, which was followed by 126 in the one-off Test versus Afghanistan and an unbeaten 84 in the ensuing opening ODI, skipper Gill, dropping himself to No. 3, smashed 154 off 110 balls in searing conditions at the Ekana Stadium.</p>.<p>Kishan, who has been making every opportunity count since his recall from wilderness to the national team for the New Zealand T20I series in January, strengthened his case to be the second wicketkeeper behind KL Rahul in one-dayers for the foreseeable future with a blistering 125 off 79 balls as India raked up a mammoth 402 all out in 49.5 overs.</p>.India vs Afghanistan | Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan star as India outclass Afghanistan to seal ODI series.<p>Yet to taste victory in any format against India, Afghanistan needed an Herculean effort to erase that blot despite the hosts’ bowling attack containing a debutant pacer and another who was just one game old. But Prince Yadav (2/56) and Gurnoor Brar (3/60) didn’t appear unfazed, and with senior pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/45) also firing, India bowled out Afghanistan for 232 in 44.3 overs to secure a thumping 170-run win.</p>.<p>Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made a surprise decision to bowl first despite the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius. His reasoning was that the pitch would get better to bat as the game progressed, but little did he envision it would be paradise from the start itself. India, whose batters don’t need a second invitation on such shirtfronts, accepted the gift gleefully.</p>.<p>First, Rohit Sharma (48) and Gill laid the foundation with an 87-run stand for the second wicket after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed in the second over. From the moment Rohit nonchalantly pulled Mohammed Saleem for back-to-back sixes in the fourth over, one knew the former skipper was determined to get a big one and silence the outside noise with regards to his fitness and form. But a brilliant googly from Rashid Khan in the 14th over undid him.</p>.<p>Kishan walked out ahead of deputy Shreyas Iyer, and the southpaw sang a superb duet with Gill, forging a 224-run stand off just 141 balls. Gill was his typical self, nicely pacing his innings with a nice cocktail of spice and sweetness. His shot selection was on right on cue, the 26-year-old knowing exactly when to play the big shots and when to milk the ones and twos.</p>.<p>At the other end, Kishan took his time at the start, but once he surpassed his fifty, he was a man in a tearing hurry. He kept smashing everything to the boundaries and almost threatened to get the ton ahead of Gill. Afghanistan bowlers, already struggling with the heat, wilted completely as India looked well on course for a total in excess of 450.</p>.<p>But the momentum nosedived when Kishan and Gill departed after getting their centuries — the former his second and the latter his 12th. Batters after batters came out swinging and perished prematurely. But the damage Gill and Kishan caused was enough to bury Afghanistan under an avalanche of runs, the visitors never recovering from that. </p>.<p>Cut-off box - SCOREBOARD INDIA Jaiswal c Kharote b Saleem 4 (9b 1x4) Rohit b Rashid 48 (39b 6x4 2x6) Gill c Rasooli b Kharote 154 (22x4 2x6) Kishan c sub b Kharote 125 (79b 14x4 7x6) Shreyas c Zadran b Kharote 26 (24b 1x4 1x6) Rahul c Zadran b Kharote 0 (1b) Sundar c Gurbaz b Rashid 19 (19b 1x4) Brar c Zadran b Rashid 3 (7b) Arshdeep c Rashid b Ghazanfar 3 (4b) Kuldeep (not out) 3 (3b) Prince (run out) 5 (5b) Extras (LB-8 NB-1 W-3) 12 TOTAL (all out 49.5 overs) 402 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Jaiswal) 2-96 (Rohit) 3-320 (Kishan) 4-360 (Gill) 5-360 (Rahul) 6-371 (Shreyas) 7-387 (Brar) 8-392 (Arshdeep) 9-396 (Sundar). Bowling: Ghazanfar 10-1-69-1 (w-2) Saleem 8-0-75-1 Sami 8.5-0-90-0 (nb-1) Kharote 10-0-76-4 (w-1) Rashid 8-0-48-3 Shahidi 5-0-36-0. AFGHANISTAN Gurbaz c Rahul b Brar 41 (33b 7x4 1x6) Zadran c Prince b Arshdeep 21 (31b 3x4) Atal lbw Sundar 42 (50b 5x4 1x6) Shah c Brar b Prince 79 (89b 8x4) Rasooli (retd hurt) 6 (6b 1x4) Shahidi b Brar 4 (2b 1x4) Kharote b Prince 6 (11b) Rashid c Rohit b Arshdeep 12 (12b 2x4) Ghazanfar c Shreyas b Arshdeep 1 (2b) Saleem b Brar 9 (19b 2x4) Sami (not out) 2 (14b) Extras (LB-2 W-5 NB-2) 9 TOTAL (all out 44.3 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Gurbaz) 2-71 (Zadran) 3-128 (Atal) 3-136 (Rasooli retd hurt) 4-140 (Shahidi) 5-170 (Kharote) 6-188 (Rashid) 7-190 (Ghazanfar) 8-220 (Saleem) 9-232 (Shah). Bowling: Arshdeep 9-0-45-3 Prince 7.3-0-56-2 (w-2 nb-1) Brar 10-0-60-3 (w-3 nb-1) Kuldeep 10-0-42-0 Sundar 7-0-24-1 Jaiswal 1-0-3-0. Result: India won by 170 runs. Series: India lead 3-match series 2-0. PoM: Shubman Gill. Third ODI: June 20 (Chennai). </p>