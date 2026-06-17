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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan | Dominant India stamp their authority

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi made a surprise decision to bowl first despite the mercury touching 40 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 19:13 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 19:13 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketIshan Kishan

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