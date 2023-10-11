ICC World Cup: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat against India

Afghanistan on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India take on Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Virat Kohli's backyard in Delhi in this ODI fixture.

Ahead of the match, much cheering could be heard from the stands, as the commentators pointed out.

India won its opening match against Australia, and will look to continue the streak as the host nation widely remain favourites to lift the trophy.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, started with a loss against Bangladesh and will look to rectify the situation, even as the team must grapple with the tough situation back home, with yet another earthquake hitting the nation today - just days after a twin jolt led to the loss of lives there.

As India and Afghanistan square off, Shubman Gill still remains out of action, but is out of the hospital, and Men in Blue faithful can only hope the batter with a spark is back for the fixture against Pakistan.