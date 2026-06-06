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Homesportscricket

India vs Afghanistan: India make hay on opening day

K L Rahul was on 16 when he nicked pacer Zia Ur Rahman behind the wickets. There was a clear sound but the wicketkeeper wasn’t convinced and the bowler didn’t persist.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 14:13 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 14:13 IST
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistan

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