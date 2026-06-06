India vs Afghanistan: India make hay on opening day

<p> Mullanpur: A genuine edge wasn’t reviewed and a difficult chance was grassed. Between these two incidents lied <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan's </a>ordeal as India batted themselves into a position of supreme strength on the opening day of the one-off Test.</p>.<p>K L Rahul was on 16 when he nicked pacer Zia Ur Rahman behind the wickets. There was a clear sound but the wicketkeeper wasn’t convinced and the bowler didn’t persist. </p><p>The TV replays showed a clear spike on the snicko but the chance had gone abegging and the stylish right-hander went on to compile his 12th Test ton (100, 165b, 11x4) that was marked by early tentativeness and silken drives as he got his eyes in.</p>.India vs Afghanistan | Ton-up Rahul and Gill put hosts in a strong position .<p>Sai Sudharsan looked busy from the onset and was chugging along smoothly when he feathered Nangyal Kharoti in the very first over the left-arm spinner bowled. The ball came off the wicketkeeper’s pads to slip where Rahmanullah Gurbaz was too slow to react. The left-hander brought up an attractive 81 (104b, 13x4).</p>.<p>The 139-run stand for the second wicket between the young apprentice and seasoned campaigner set the tone for India's massive 368/3 in 85 overs on an extended day here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh stadium on Saturday.</p>.<p>Notwithstanding his fourth hundred in 10 last Tests, Rahul would be slightly miffed with himself for once again failing to convert his knock into a big hundred. Remarkably, this is the third instance in a row when the Karnataka batter has fallen immediately after posting an exact 100.</p>.<p>Skipper Shubman Gill, returning to Test cricket after missing India's last match against South Africa in Guwahati due to a neck injury, made a smooth transition to red-ball cricket after a lengthy IPL with his 11th Test ton (103 n.o., 143b, 11x4, 1x6) in his 41st appearance.</p>.<p>His former deputy Rishabh Pant, who was goaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir to play the situation without curbing his natural game on Friday, too helped himself to a characteristic unbeaten 50 (70b, 2x4, 3x6) where his watchful approach was interspersed with audacious stroke-play in front of a motley crowd.</p>.<p>Opting to bat first on a surface that showed signs of turn and variable bounce on day 1 itself, India made most of the best batting conditions available while Afghanistan, whose lack of experience in the format was evident, failed to grab their chances, while their defensive mindset even when the ball was turning turned out to be their undoing. It didn't help their cause that left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf walked off the field after injuring himself while attempting a diving stop in the slip.</p>.<p>Not that if Afghanistan had grabbed those chances, the situation would have been dramatically different, but their largesse certainly allowed Indian batters to play with the freedom they did. While Rahul and Sudharsan picked bowlers of their choice to score runs off, the duo ensured that none of the visiting spinners settled into any sort of rhythm, disturbing their lines and lengths with their proactive batting.</p>.<p>Home-town hero Gill and Pant further dented Afghanistan's prospects in the match with a partnership that was an alliance between the right-hander's fluid grace and left-hander's belligerence. Together they raised 121 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket, promising to inflict more damage when they resume on Sunday.</p>.<p>India, who went with a three-pronged spin attack after handing a debut to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar while slotting in Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, would be looking to bat the visitors out of the game.</p>